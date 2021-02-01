Brokerages Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.30. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 256.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Insiders sold 25,386 shares of company stock worth $1,583,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 251,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after buying an additional 311,240 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 824,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 681,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,861,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.