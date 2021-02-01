Brokerages Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.40). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.50.

Shares of MDB opened at $369.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -84.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.60. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $399.00.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.59, for a total value of $1,337,880.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,698,679.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $52,998,296 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

