Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

FR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 839,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,302. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 156.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

