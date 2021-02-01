Brokerages Expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.94. ArcBest reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $794.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCB. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.15.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $46.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 139.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.