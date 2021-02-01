Brokerages Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.15. Ally Financial posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 338.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

ALLY opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 283,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 129,457 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $12,594,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Ally Financial by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 897,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,990,000 after acquiring an additional 332,707 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

