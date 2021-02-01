Brokerages Anticipate SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) will post ($0.99) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($1.11). SCYNEXIS posted earnings of ($1.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.72.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In other news, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth acquired 8,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 40,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $313,750. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

