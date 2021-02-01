Brokerages Anticipate Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to post earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.61. Prudential Financial posted earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $9.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after buying an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 30.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 25.4% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 168.9% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,034. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -217.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

