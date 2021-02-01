Brokerages Anticipate Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.25). Lightspeed POS posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of -80.15. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $79.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.81.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.