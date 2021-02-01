Brokerages Anticipate Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.25). Lightspeed POS posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.
Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million.
Shares of LSPD stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of -80.15. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $79.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.81.
About Lightspeed POS
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.
Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.