Brokerages Anticipate Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.81 Million

Brokerages expect that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will announce sales of $281.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.31 million and the highest is $286.30 million. Groupon posted sales of $612.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $871.71 million, with estimates ranging from $810.33 million to $942.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.17. 1,848,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Groupon has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Groupon by 232,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.