Brokerages Anticipate Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.81 Million

Brokerages expect that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will announce sales of $281.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.31 million and the highest is $286.30 million. Groupon posted sales of $612.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $871.71 million, with estimates ranging from $810.33 million to $942.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Groupon.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.17. 1,848,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Groupon has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.58.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Groupon by 232,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.
