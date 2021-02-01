Brokerages Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.77. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.95.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.68. 282,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,969,016. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $227.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

