Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Cut by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 169,475 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $27,478,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,844 shares of company stock worth $10,173,756 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BR shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

BR opened at $141.31 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

