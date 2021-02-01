Brixton Metals Co. (BBB.V) (CVE:BBB) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Brixton Metals Co. (BBB.V) (CVE:BBB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.30. Brixton Metals Co. (BBB.V) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,035,828 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$55.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29.

About Brixton Metals Co. (BBB.V) (CVE:BBB)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt minerals. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in British Columbia.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Brixton Metals Co. (BBB.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixton Metals Co. (BBB.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.