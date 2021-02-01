Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,471,811. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a PE ratio of -558.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $73.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

