Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

BCOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Brightcove alerts:

BCOV opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $654.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. Brightcove has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the third quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 558.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the third quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.