Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BWB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,227 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

