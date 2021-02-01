Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s (BRW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 361 ($4.72).

BRW opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £895.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 300.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 267.40. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 370 ($4.83).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

In other news, insider Robin Beer acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £100,700 ($131,565.19). Insiders purchased a total of 38,236 shares of company stock worth $10,137,466 over the last 90 days.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

