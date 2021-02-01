Bray Capital Advisors Has $90,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 47,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 93.2% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 8,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Intel by 31.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,234,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 292,521 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 72,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 250.3% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

INTC stock opened at $55.51 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

