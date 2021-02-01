Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Shares of Brainsway stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.02 million, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. Brainsway has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. Equities analysts expect that Brainsway will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.49% of Brainsway as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

