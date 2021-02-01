Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.12 Million

Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to post $53.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $64.45 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $121.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $226.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $239.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $332.81 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $368.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BHR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 33,468 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.05.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.