BowX Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 1st (OTCMKTS:BOWXU)

BowX Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 1st. BowX Acquisition had issued 42,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $420,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

BowX Acquisition stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92. BowX Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

