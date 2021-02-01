Bounce Token (BOT) Hits Market Cap of $49.23 Million

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Bounce Token has traded 229% higher against the dollar. Bounce Token has a total market cap of $49.23 million and $58.08 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounce Token token can now be purchased for $1,668.91 or 0.05012661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00047588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00145810 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00068446 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00267923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00038485 BTC.

Bounce Token’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,500 tokens. Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance

