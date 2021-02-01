Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -265.43, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $76,748.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,381 shares of company stock worth $1,684,609. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

