Boston Scientific (BSX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BSX opened at $35.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

