Boston Scientific (BSX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BSX opened at $35.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28.
In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
