BoringDAO (BOR) Reaches Market Cap of $41.23 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $41.23 million and $12.54 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for about $731.09 or 0.02169657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 73.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00047832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00153608 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00067951 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00265455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00038975 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,389 tokens. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

