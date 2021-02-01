BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Holdings Boosted by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional increased its position in BorgWarner by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

