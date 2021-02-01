Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of 4.8-6.0% to $7.82-7.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.83 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.70-3.85 EPS.

BAH stock opened at $85.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average is $85.19. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.08.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

