boohoo group’s (BHOOY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BHOOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. CSFB lowered boohoo group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised boohoo group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get boohoo group alerts:

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.82. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.36.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.