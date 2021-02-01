Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.90) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.91). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCEI. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

BCEI opened at $20.66 on Monday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $430.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

