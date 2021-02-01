BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Plans Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:DSM opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

