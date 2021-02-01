BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Plans Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
NYSE:DSM opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.34.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
