BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $240.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSA. Truist upgraded Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.10.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $227.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $240.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.15 and its 200 day moving average is $219.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Public Storage by 107.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 43.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.