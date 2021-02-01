BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $240.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSA. Truist upgraded Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.10.
Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $227.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $240.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.15 and its 200 day moving average is $219.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Public Storage by 107.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 43.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.