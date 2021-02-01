BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ ON opened at $35.68 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.