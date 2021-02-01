BMO Capital Markets Raises Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$50.00

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PKI. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.27.

TSE:PKI traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$38.53. 183,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,506. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.20. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$17.57 and a twelve month high of C$47.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 1.9772794 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total transaction of C$1,666,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at C$22,256,299.11.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

