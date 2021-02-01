BMO Capital Markets Raises Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$50.00

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PKI. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.27.
TSE:PKI traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$38.53. 183,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,506. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.20. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$17.57 and a twelve month high of C$47.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.
In other Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total transaction of C$1,666,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at C$22,256,299.11.
About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
