BMO Capital Markets Boosts Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $81.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised Robert Half International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

RHI stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,201,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

