BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSFY opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. BlueScope Steel has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $72.16.
