BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSFY opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. BlueScope Steel has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $72.16.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

