BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other BlueLinx news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlueLinx by 11.8% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,810 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BlueLinx by 180.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 71,998 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE BXC traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 69,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,177. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. The company has a market cap of $350.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.19. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

