Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Down 39.7% in January

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the December 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BKEP stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.21.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

