Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket One Day Trading Volume Reaches $122,639.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00008800 BTC on popular exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $112.75 million and approximately $122,639.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00047106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00144091 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00265222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00065892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00067019 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00037918 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

