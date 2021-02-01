BlockStamp (BST) Trading Down 38.1% Over Last 7 Days

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $11.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0772 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007268 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003088 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006907 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000050 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,219,265 coins and its circulating supply is 26,676,299 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.