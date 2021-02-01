BLAST Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. BLAST has a market cap of $48,559.30 and $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007381 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003012 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007024 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,299,184 tokens. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars.

