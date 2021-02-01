BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the December 31st total of 199,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 277,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $657.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,712.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

