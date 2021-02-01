BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) Director Sells C$44,640.00 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Director Wade Sebastian Burton sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$44,640.00.

TSE:BB opened at C$17.96 on Monday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of C$3.94 and a 52 week high of C$36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

