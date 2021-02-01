Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47. Blackbaud has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $83.70.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

