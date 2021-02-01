Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.09 Million

Analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to post $228.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.04 million and the lowest is $219.39 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $238.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $898.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $905.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $884.04 million, with estimates ranging from $858.33 million to $907.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.47, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.