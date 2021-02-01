Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

BSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.67.

BSM opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 446,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

