Black Diamond Financial LLC Invests $303,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 6,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $168.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

