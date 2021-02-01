BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.23.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,270. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,727,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,351,000 after buying an additional 264,594 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,548,000 after buying an additional 310,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,331,000 after buying an additional 204,283 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

