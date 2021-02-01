Bitcoin Rhodium Trading Down 41.4% Over Last Week (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00044352 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

Bitcoin Rhodium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.