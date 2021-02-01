Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Cap of $182.89 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $182.89 million and $26.05 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.44 or 0.00031033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00261623 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00107504 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000064 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

