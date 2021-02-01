Bitcoin Atom Tops 24 Hour Volume of $183.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 38% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $834,684.23 and approximately $183.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

