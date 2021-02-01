BitCoen (BEN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $937.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $85,825.32 and $937.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00432189 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,302.29 or 1.00718253 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 101.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.